March 16, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Exhibition steps inside art therapist’s studio

By Eleni Philippou06
colorful collage minimalist modern art poster 1

Is an art therapist just a therapist or an artist too? The case for many is that both identities co-exist and intermingle and in an upcoming showcase, one Cypriot therapist presents her creative side to the public. Eleni Petridou Bouriti, a licensed art therapist, will host a solo art exhibition next month, inspired by her field of work.

Titled Art Therapist’s Studio, her exhibition will open at the Latsia Town Hall on April 18 and throughout its duration (until April 26), Eleni will host experiential workshops and guided tours. Paintings and sculptures make up the exhibition which delve into understanding the art therapist’s therapeutic experience and clinical practice. The exhibition’s aim is to invite the viewer to a multisensory experience through the guided tours and workshops that will focus on art, creativity and mental wellbeing. Parallel events will take place on the weekend of April 20 and 21.

While the exhibition runs, viewers are invited to browse the artworks and gain insights into the world of art and therapy, observe their connections and link to mental health. The proceeds from the art sales will be donated to the psychosocial support and creative initiatives for children and adolescents in the paediatric wing of Makarios Hospital.

 

Art Therapist’s Studio

Solo exhibition by art therapist Eleni Petridou Bouriti. April 18-26. Latsia Town Hall, Nicosia. Opening night: 7.30pm. Monday-Friday: 8am-2.30pm. Tel: 99-933436

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

Related Posts

Aid ship’s cargo successfully unloaded in Gaza

Tom Cleaver

Paphos man arrested for setting car on fire

Tom Cleaver

Today’s weather: Increased clouds and isolated showers

Staff Reporter

Are you really ‘from Cyprus’?

Alix Norman

Cyprus bolsters maritime ties at European Cruise Summit

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign