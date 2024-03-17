March 17, 2024

Cyprus film days and more

The parallel events of the 22nd Cyprus Film Days International Festival

 

The 2024 Cyprus Film Days will once again bring with it cinema and creativity. Coming up next month, the 22nd annual event will offer more than just screenings. A series of parallel events, masterclasses and workshops will entice industry professionals, cinephiles and children.

The AI and Physical Movement in Film Development training sessions will provide a custom programme of audiovisual literacy for scriptwriters, producers and anyone with an interest in movement for film. This edition’s training platform includes a hands-on workshop by experts on how to use Artificial Intelligence in developing film projects and a masterclass exploring aspects of storytelling through physical movement in film.

On Saturday, April 13, the training session I’m Your Staff Writer – Developing Fiction Film & TV with AI will be led by professor Taç Romey, expert serial storyteller, and cross-media producer Markus Walsch. The workshop, supported by CYENS Centre of Excellence, will be held at The Studio in Nicosia.

The following day, The Artistry of Body Language: Storytelling through Movement masterclass will be led by Marie Scherzer, Berlin-based choreographer and movement director. The masterclass is open to actors, dancers, performers and anyone with an interest in movement for film. It is supported by Dance House Lefkosia, Dance House Lemesos and Nea Kinisi Cyprus, and will be hosted at Dance House Lefkosia. Both sessions will be in English with limited capacity. Physical presence and the completion of an application form are required.

Also part of the festival and within the framework of Dot.on.the.Map Industry Days are the Cinema Talks for Film Professionals. These talks make up the educational part of the event and include a panel discussion by representatives of the SEE Cinema Network member countries, an info session by a representative of Medienboard Berlin-Bradenburg on Germany’s public film funding opportunities, info sessions on the Minority Co-Productions Scheme by the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture, on Creative Europe’s funding programmes for film, and on Investment Incentives in Cyprus by the Cyprus Film Commission – CIPA – Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency.

Film workshops for children and youth will also take place and a special programme led by film professionals is being prepared to dazzle young movie geeks. Among other things, the festival is hosting a masterclass on the use of the Screenlife technique filmmaking set entirely on computer; a collaborative filmmaking workshop for children with autism; a hand-drawn animation workshop, and a dynamic, collaborative filmmaking workshop titled Speed Filmmaking.

 

Cyprus Film Days 2024

International film festival with screenings and parallel events. April 12-20. Rialto Theatre, Limassol and Zena Palace, Nicosia. www.isffc.com.cy

