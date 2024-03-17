March 17, 2024

Cyprus gets in carnival rhythm

Μεγάλη καρναβαλίστικη περέλαση στην Πάφο

The island was in a carnival mood on Sunday with celebrations taking place in all areas, but centered in Limassol, where residents say the parade is second only to that in Rio.

The large Limassol parade, ending ten days of carnival events, will start at 1pm from the Ayios Nikolaos roundabout and end at the Polemidia traffic lights.

The parade will include the Municipality band and majorettes, and the Batukino ensemble in addition to floats and others dressed up.

In Famagusta, the parade will begin at 2pm from the B primary school in Paralimni, passing along Protaras Avenue and Ayios Georgios.

In Peyia, a parade will start at 3pm which will pass along the central street of the village.

