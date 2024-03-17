March 17, 2024

Fitch cuts Boeing’s rating outlook to ‘stable’, sees lower MAX deliveries

By Reuters News Service06
Fitch Ratings on Friday cut its rating outlook on Boeing (BA.N) to “stable” from “positive,” as it believes the US planemaker may take roughly 12 months longer in achieving its goals such as 2025 free cash flow.

Fitch also forecast 420-450 737 MAX deliveries in 2024, down about 100 units from its prior forecast.

