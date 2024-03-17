March 17, 2024

Cyprus Mail
West Ham’s late goal ruled out in 1-1 draw with Aston Villa

By Reuters News Service00
premier league west ham united v aston villa

West Ham United were denied a dramatic stoppage time winner after Aston Villa came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw in a fiery Premier League clash on Sunday.

Michail Antonio’s stooping header, his first goal since August, gave the hosts the lead after 29 minutes and West Ham had goals ruled out for handball either side of halftime.

Villa equalised in the 79th minute when Nicolo Zaniolo poked home fellow substitute Moussa Diaby’s cutback after a period of sustained pressure.

West Ham thought they had won the game at the death but another goal was ruled out for handball after a lengthy VAR check to leave both sides with a point. Villa remain fourth on 56 points, with West Ham seventh on 44.

