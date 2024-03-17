March 17, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Rain fails to spoil Limassol carnival parade (photos)

By Katy Turner01
Limassol celebrated the island’s biggest party of the year on Sunday with the culmination of ten days celebrating carnival.

The large final parade set off down central streets at 1pm, lasting for five hours to finish at 6pm.

In that time 120 floats passed in front of visitors, with the total number of people taking part estimated at 30,000.

Floats sent messages to the government, satirised current problems or just set out to have fun.

The carnival will wrap up at 9pm on Sunday night with a Carnival party at the old port where a mask competition will be held, among other things.

Deputy editor Katy Turner

