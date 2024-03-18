March 18, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Three arrested for illegally entering along the Green line

By Nikolaos Prakas05
File photo

Three men were arrested and remanded in for eight-days in Nicosia on Monday, under suspicion of aiding and abetting people smuggling along the Green Line.

According to police, the men, 30, 28, and 24, were found loading suitcases into a car near the Green Line on Sunday night.

The driver of the car was the 30-year-old.

Signalled by the police to stop, the three men attempted to flee in the car, which they later crashed into a wall, leading to their arrest.

During checks on the car, police found that the two younger men were illegally in the Republic of Cyprus’ territory.

Both were arrested for residing illegally in the Republic’s territory, while the 30-year-old was arrested for aiding people to enter the state’s territory illegally.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

Related Posts

The story behind first Cyprus production on Netflix

Melissa Hekkers

Raouna heads to Brussels for the EU general affairs council

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Four series to binge over the long weekend(s)

Constantinos Psillides

Kombos briefs EU counterparts on aid corridor

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Bishop Isaias calls on public to not be swayed by monks scandal

Nikolaos Prakas

Met office issues yellow weather warning for Green Monday

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign