March 18, 2024

Cyprus Mail
RussiaUkraineWorld

Ukraine downs 17 out of 22 Russia-launched drones, air force says

By Reuters News Service03
aftermath of military strike on belgorod
A view shows damaged cars hit by shelling, what local authorities called a Ukrainian military strike, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in Belgorod, Russia, March 17, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Ukrainian air defence systems shot down 17 out of 22 Russian drones over nine Ukrainian regions in an attackthat caused a fire in a residential building in the early hours of Monday, officials said.

No casualties were reported from the fire in the central city of Kryvyi Rih where emergency services were able to evacuate residents and disable a drone’s payload before it blew up, local authorities said.

In central Kirovohrad region, the attack damaged private industrial facilities and nearby residential buildings, but no one was reported hurt, Kirovohrad governor Andriy Raykovych said on the Telegram messenger.

Russia also launched seven missiles at targets in Ukraine overnight, the air force said in a statement on Telegram.

An overnight missile strike on eastern Kharkiv region damaged a fire station and injured one person, the state emergency service said.

It was not immediately clear what happened to the missiles and the drones that were not destroyed.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Netanyahu says Israel to press on with assault as truce talks to resume

Reuters News Service

Aid reaches northern Gaza as Israel and Hamas consider truce talks

Reuters News Service

Germany’s Scholz say Rafah assault would make regional peace ‘very difficult’

Reuters News Service

Iceland lava flows slow after fourth eruption since December

Reuters News Service

Putin tightens grip on power in Russian election but thousands join noon protest (updated)

Reuters News Service

Israel prepares return to ceasefire talks; UN says Gaza hunger crisis worsens

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign