March 19, 2024

Car fire in three vehicles in Geroskipou


A fire broke out in two vehicles in ​​Geroskipou in the early hours of Tuesday, as a result of which they were completely destroyed, while a third one suffered minor damage.

According to the police, at around 1.45am information was received that a fire broke out in vehicles in the Geroskipou industrial area.

The fire was extinguished by the fire service.

Two vehicles were destroyed by the fire, while a third suffered extensive damage. The two vehicles that were destroyed belong to a permanent resident of Cyprus aged 49, who has a car repair shop at the site, while the third vehicle was under the care of an adjacent garage.

The scene has been cordoned off while police are investigating the fire’s cause.

