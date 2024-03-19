March 19, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Coming up at Limassol theatre

By Eleni Philippou04
Culture lovers in Limassol can always count on Rialto Theatre for a hearty dose of art. This month has been no different and before a new programme of performances is revealed for April, March has a couple of more shows up its sleeve.

Coming up on Wednesday is a Theatro Dentro production of Akis Dimou’s play Emptiness in Person. Performed in Greek, the play gathers on stage four established artists of the Greek-Cypriot theatre scene – Stavros Louras, Annita Santorineou, Erica Beyeti and Angelos Hadjimichael. Also with them on stage will be pianist Kyriaki Iacovidou who helps the story unfold.

The play is about a theatre critic, his assistant, an internationally renowned fashion designer and the mysterious young man in her company, who are all trying to settle old affairs in a middle-class apartment in the summer of 2015 in Athens.

On March 29, the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra and two French artists will present works by French romantic composers as part of the Premiere 4 concert series. Under the baton of distinguished maestro Patrick Gallois, the orchestra will join forces with the principal flute soloist of the Orchestre de Paris, Vincent Lucas for the first time for a charming evening of French music.

Concluding March’s events at Rialto on March 30 is another music performance in a French mood. It is the month of Francophonie after all. The Notes of Peace and Love: from France to the World concert will bring together the world of the classical song of baritone Kyros Patsalidis and the world/jazz repertoire singer Vakia Stavrou. The performers will be accompanied by a 10-member orchestra made up of Cypriot musicians conducted by pianist Stavros Dritsas. Organised by the Alliance Française de Limassol, the concert aims aim to present a quality concert to the local audience, to promote and support Cypriot musicians who excel in Cyprus and abroad.

 

Emptiness in Person

Play by Akis Dimou. March 20. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. www.rialto.com.cy

Premiere 4

Cyprus Symphony Orchestra concert. March 29. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. www.rialto.com.cy

Notes of Peace and Love: From France to the World

Concert with baritone Kyros Patsalides, singer Vakia Stavrou and a 10-member orchestra. March 30. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. www.rialto.com.cy

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

