March 19, 2024

CrimeCyprus

Shots fired at law office in Paphos

By Rony J. El Daccache01
Authorities in Paphos are conducting investigations after gunshots were fired at a law office on Tuesday morning.

Preliminary examinations conducted at the scene revealed that the shots from a shotgun were fired at the entrance of the office.

The police were alerted to the incident at 7am by employees who discovered the damage upon arriving at work.

The owner of the law office expressed shock and disbelief at the incident, stating that she has no known disputes with anyone and cannot think who might be behind this, the police reported.

