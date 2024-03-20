Cyprus Business Now

Kition Ocean Holdings recently held its annual “Kition Volunteer Blood Donation Day” at its facilities located at the Larnaca Port Passenger Terminal.

This event marked the second consecutive year of successful blood donation efforts by the company.

According to an announcement by the company, the event ran under the theme of “Share The Gift Of Life”. The announcement added that the management and staff of Kition Ocean Holdings urged donors to step forward and contribute blood, aiming to address the pressing need for blood and its derivatives.

“The event, conducted in the presence of a doctor for the necessary medical history check and assessment of the suitability of volunteer donors, managed to strengthen the sense of solidarity and selflessness, offering hope and giving “life” to those in need.” the announcement stated.

It should be noted that Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras also attended the volunteer blood donation.

“Volunteer blood donation is a vital gift, an act of love that transcends ourselves and reinforces the concept of human solidarity,” the company said.

“With every drop of blood, we gift smiles and hope, making the world a better place for everyone,” it added.

The company concluded by saying that “the success of the Kition Volunteer Blood Donation Day is proof of the power of collective effort and our ability to make a positive difference in people’s lives”.

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) has revealed plans for an upcoming Business Luncheon scheduled for Thursday, March 28, 2024, in collaboration with the Cyprus-Israel Business Association and with the support of the Embassy of Israel in Cyprus.

According to the chamber, the event aims to foster bilateral economic ties and explore opportunities for collaboration between the two countries.

The highlight of the luncheon will be a keynote address delivered by Dan Catarivas, who currently serves as the President of the Federation of Bi-national Chambers of Commerce in Israel, Chairman of the Israel-EU Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and Senior Advisor on International Relations at the Manufacturers Association of Israel.

Catarivas’ presentation, titled “The Israeli Economy: Resilience, Challenges, and Opportunities,” aims to provide insights into the economic landscape of Israel and the potential avenues for cooperation between Israeli and Cypriot businesses.

The event is set to take place at the Hilton Hotel in Nicosia, commencing at 12:30 local time.

Participants will have the opportunity to engage in discussions, network with industry peers, and gain knowledge of the aforementioned topics.

Attendees interested in participating are required to pay a participation fee of €85 per person, which includes VAT. Additionally, corporate tables are available for those wishing to secure group reservations.

The House Committee on Energy, Trade, Industry and Tourism this week revisited a proposal aimed at abolishing fees for innovative startups, in a bid to boost innovation and entrepreneurship.

This initiative represents an effort to support startups by reducing financial burdens while ensuring compliance with regulatory standards, thereby fostering a thriving ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship.

ROAR Games, a new independent games studio focused on original game development, has announced that it has secured $1.5 million from The Games Fund (TGF), a specialist early-stage VC fund with offices in New York and Cyprus.

It should be noted that The Games Fund, which invests in innovative early-stage games and game tech companies, was founded by games industry veterans, and holds the largest gaming portfolio in Eastern Europe and Cyprus.

Cyprus-based proptech startup Moving Doors, which provides tech-enabled serviced apartments, has announced its official expansion to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, marking a significant step in its international growth strategy.

According to an official announcement, the company will begin operations immediately, focusing on two key areas, generating contacts and acquiring landlords. This will be followed by the launch of serviced apartments by the end of March.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) ended Tuesday, March 19 with losses.

The general Cyprus Stock Market Index was at 144.53 points at 13:00 during the day, reflecting a decrease of 0.24 per cent over the previous day of trading.

The FTSE / CySE 20 Index was at 87.78 points, representing a drop of 0.25 per cent.

The total value of transactions came up to €93,534.

In terms of the sub-indexes, the main, alternative and investment indexes fell by 0.33 per cent, 0.02 per cent and 1.12 per cent respectively. The hotel index rose by 1.38 per cent.

The biggest investment interest was attracted by Vassiliko Cement Works Public Company (-0.74 per cent), Louis PLC (+1.87 per cent), Demetra (-1.14 per cent), Logicom (no change), and Hellenic Bank (no change).