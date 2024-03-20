March 20, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police seize 4,000 litres of fuel smuggled from north

By Tom Cleaver01
×ÅÉÑÏÐÅÄÅÓ

Police seized a total of 4,000 litres of fuel which had been illegally transported from the north in the back of a van, it emerged on Wednesday.

Having seen the van travelling from the north into the Republic, police performed a roadside search, uncovering a second fuel tank inside the van.

The van’s driver, a 39-year-old man, was taken to the police station, while the Customs Department took over the investigation.

The Cyprus Mail attempted to contact the Customs department for further information but received no response.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Restaurant review: Firis, Paphos

Sarah Coyne

Cyprus falls four places in World Happiness Report

Tom Cleaver

Woman sentenced to 14 years for drug trafficking

Nikolaos Prakas

Synod approved Avakoum monastery despite late Archbishop’s concerns

Iole Damaskinos

A career in the world of money

Theo Panayides

Bank of Cyprus rewards shareholders with generous cash dividend

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign