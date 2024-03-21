March 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus and Estonia to boost ties through business forum

By Kyriacos Nicolaou01
Cyprus Chamber of Commercen and Industry (KEVE) - Nicosia HQ

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) announced this week that it will host a Business Forum on March 27, as part of the official visit of the President of Estonia Alar Karis to Cyprus.

“This event marks a significant opportunity for Cypriot and Estonian companies operating in the fields of shipping, cybersecurity, and information technology to come together, fostering partnerships and addressing key challenges,” the chamber said.

“It aims to strengthen the trade and economic relations between the two countries,” the chamber added.

Moreover, the announcement noted that the Cyprus-Estonia Business Forum will be attended by the President of Estonia.

Following his address, the Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation, and Digital Policy Nicodemos Damianou, as well as the Deputy Minister of Shipping Marina Hadjimanolis, will present developmental prospects in shipping, cybersecurity, and information technology in Cyprus.

The forum will take place at the Keve building in Nicosia, starting at 13:30 with a networking session (13:30-14:30), followed by presentations, discussions, and private meetings.

Interested parties are required to pre-register and arrive at the venue no later than 14:30, due to security measures.

For further information regarding the Business Forum, please contact Keve at +357-22889749 or via email at [email protected].

kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

