March 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Paphos man arrested for robbing warehouse twice

By Tom Cleaver01
handcuffs 08
File photo

A 43-year-old man from Paphos was remanded in custody for two days on Wednesday on suspicion of having twice broken into a warehouse and robbed tools from inside.

Paphos police’s assistant operations director Michalis Nikolaou said that on Sunday, a 33-year-old man had told police that a total of €2,000 worth of tools had been stolen from his warehouse in the village of Kissonerga.

The man then called the police again on Tuesday to report that another break-in had occurred at the warehouse, and that another €1,500 worth of tools had been stolen.

Police then tracked down the 43-year-old and arrested him.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Chess: when every child wins

Annette Chrysostomou

Online referendum begins for lowering voting age

Tom Cleaver

Christodoulides to meet UN Secretary-general Guterres

Tom Cleaver

Today’s weather: Partly cloudy

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus and Estonia to boost ties through business forum

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign