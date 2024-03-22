March 22, 2024

Cyprus Theatre Museum celebrates World Theatre Day

By Eleni Philippou
Calling all theatre and performance art lovers, the Cyprus Theatre Museum joins festivities around the globe that celebrate World Theatre Day on March 27. The day also coincides with the museum’s 12th anniversary as it was inaugurated on March 26, 2012 and to mark both occasions, it celebrates with free guided tours, performances and discussions.

On March 26 and 27, the Limassol museum will have free admission, opening its doors for visitors for all ages and backgrounds. At 5pm on Tuesday a free guided tour of the museum will be offered and at 8pm the museum will host the teenage theatrical performance FAT by Zoe Apostolidou, by the Cyprus Theatre Organisation.

The play is directed by Elena Socratous and is a production by Valitsa Theatre which has been presented at elementary and high schools, addressing the subject of fatphobia. Its direct and modern teenage language speaks directly to youth and openly discusses the negative impact weight bias has on the lives of those who suffer from it, bringing to the fore stigma, prejudice, bullying, oppression and exclusion.

The play’s protagonist is Frixos, a 17-year-old, who is bullied at school because of his physical size. Apart from the relationship he has with his close friend Efi, the rest of his social interactions take place online without Frixos ever revealing his appearance. After the performance, a discussion with the audience and actors Nagia T Karakosta and Aris Kyprianou will take place on the subject.

 

World Theatre Day at the Cyprus Theatre Museum

Free admission on March 26 -27. Free guided museum tour. March 26. 5pm. Performance of play FAT 8pm. In Greek. Tel: 25-343464

