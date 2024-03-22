Daily News Briefing

March 22, 2024

By Tom Cleaver
In today’s episode, dignitaries from 35 countries and representatives of various international organisations descended on Larnaca for a meeting over the Amalthea initiative – Cyprus’ humanitarian aid corridor to Gaza.

Meanwhile, President Nikos Christodoulides met with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Elsewhere, the giant water bug, which has been found in Cyprus by scientists, does not bite human toes.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

