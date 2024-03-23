March 23, 2024

Ireland leadership contest deadline brought forward to Sunday

Simon Harris is the only contender so far in the contest

The deadline to enter the contest to become the leader of Ireland‘s Fine Gael party – and the country’s next prime minister – has been brought forward by one day to Sunday, the party said.

“The closing date for nominations to be submitted to contest the election for the position of Party Leader has been brought forward to 1pm (1300 GMT) on Sunday, March 24th,” the party said in a statement.

Simon Harris is the only contender so far in the contest.

