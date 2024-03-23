March 23, 2024

Tax department to look into scandal hit monastery

By Nikolaos Prakas017
osiou avakoum monastery
The Osiou Avakoum monastery (Christos Theodorides)

The tax department said on Saturday it is examining the books at the scandal hit Osiou Avakoum monastery to see if it conformed with all taxation requirements in Cyprus.

The tax department is taking all the actions it considers appropriate in connection with the audit on the degree of compliance of the monastery with its tax obligations, according to information from Cypriot News Agency (CNA).

In particular, the department’s checks relate to compliance with the tax obligations of both the monastery itself and the individuals involved in the case under consideration.

Five monks at the monastery have currently been suspended by the Holy Synod, while suspect economic activity has been drawn into question by both the church and police since the outbreak of a number of scandals at the beginning of March.

Income to the monastery is being investigated, while questions have been raised about business activities being conducted at the monastery.

On Friday it emerged that the monastery applied for a €3 million fundraiser to the interior ministry in 2020. However, it never submitted any of the necessary financial statements afterwards.

The application, aimed at collecting money to expand the monastery, was rubberstamped by the Tamassos Bishopric.

The latest revelations are part of the seemingly unending scandal surrounding the Osiou Avakoum monastery in Fterikoudes. So far, police are investigating financial crimes, sexual harassment and abuse which allegedly took place at the monastery. The anti-money laundering unit is also involved.

A safe box was found with €800,000 at the monastery, with the cash transferred under police watch to the Tamassos Bishopric on March 5 in the presence of far-right Elam party leader Christos Christou.

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

