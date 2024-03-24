March 24, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Larnaca man arrested in armed robbery investigation

By Nikolaos Prakas00
File photo

A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with burglary in Larnaca mid-February, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the man was arrested on Saturday night after witness testimony was received against him.

Previously a 40-year-old and 18-year-old were arrested for the same incident.

Police said that the burglary were committed around 2am on February 19, in Larnaca.

According to the evidence under investigation, four unknown persons, who wore a hood, broke and entered the home of a 59-year-old woman and, under the threat of pruning shears, placed her and her two domestic helpers under restraint in a room of the house.

According to the statement, the offenders “after stealing various jewellery, watches and a sum of money, fled in an unknown direction”.

Investigations and examinations by the police, “revealed evidence against two persons aged 40 and 18, against whom warrants were issued and they were arrested on March 16 to facilitate investigations” and are in custody.

Further investigations secured evidence against the 23-year-old, who was located and arrested on Saturday, pursuant to a court warrant outstanding against him.

The youth is expected to be brought before the Larnaca District Court on Sunday for a remand.

The Larnaca CID is continuing its investigations.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

Related Posts

Man remanded in Nicosia car arson case

Nikolaos Prakas

Mostly clear for Sunday, dust levels increase throughout the week

Staff Reporter

Aid corridor a ‘golden opportunity’ for Cyprus

Elias Hazou

Tax department to look into scandal-hit monastery

Nikolaos Prakas

Disy will be ‘victorious’ in upcoming elections

Nikolaos Prakas

Economic outlook remains favourable says ratings agency

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign