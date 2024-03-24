March 24, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man remanded in Nicosia car arson case

By Nikolaos Prakas01
arson car 01
File photo

A 40-year-old man was remanded into custody under suspicion of being involved in a suspected car arson.

According to police, police received testimony against the 40-year-old being allegedly involved in a car arson on Friday night at 7pm.

The car was parked in an open lot on Friday night, when it was set on fire.

The man appeared in court on Saturday and was remanded for eight days.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

Related Posts

Mostly clear for Sunday, dust levels increase throughout the week

Staff Reporter

Aid corridor a ‘golden opportunity’ for Cyprus

Elias Hazou

Tax department to look into scandal-hit monastery

Nikolaos Prakas

Disy will be ‘victorious’ in upcoming elections

Nikolaos Prakas

Economic outlook remains favourable says ratings agency

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Airport a relic frozen in time (photos, video)

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign