March 26, 2024

Motorcycle rider critically injured in Paphos

Paphos General Hospital

A 54-year-old motorbike rider is hospitalised in critical condition at Paphos general hospital on Tuesday after being injured in a traffic collision.

Police are investigating the circumstances under which the 54-year-old, a resident of Paphos, was injured in a traffic collision that occurred on Sunday morning.

According to the police, around 9.45am the 54-year-old was riding his motorcycle, when, under unknown circumstances, he collided with a car driven by a 43-year-old man.

As a result of the collision, the 54-year-old was taken to the Paphos hospital’s ICU unit and health condition, according to the treating doctors, is critical due to fractured ribs and a ruptured kidney and spleen.

In the meantime, the 43-year-old was arrested and released after being questioned.

Peyia and Paphos police are furthering the investigation.

