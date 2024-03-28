March 28, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Banking and FinanceBusinessCyprusCyprus Business News

CBC governor promotes digital financial literacy [video]

By Souzana Psara06
cbc governor constantinos herodotou
CBC governor Constantinos Herodotou

Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) governor Constantinos Herodotou on Thursday utilised the second educational video by the CBC to emphasise the vital importance of digital financial literacy in today’s digital age.

According to the CBC, these videos are integral to a larger initiative aimed at improving financial literacy throughout Cyprus, with a particular focus on educating the youth.

Moreover, in these educational videos, Herodotou expressed the substantial benefits that digital financial literacy brings to people’s daily lives.

He pointed out that it equips individuals with the necessary tools to make well-informed and practical decisions about managing our finances.

Moreover, he stressed that understanding and applying careful measures during digital transactions is crucial.

This involves protecting personal information and passwords, as well as engaging with reputable websites and apps from authorised providers.

By prioritising these safety steps, individuals can significantly reduce the risks associated with online financial activities and information sharing.

In recognition of the annual Global Money Week 2024, an initiative coordinated by the CBC for Cyprus, there was a concerted effort to enhance public awareness, particularly among the youth, regarding the importance of financial literacy.

To this end, the CBC undertook the creation of educational videos. These materials were thoroughly crafted to align with this year’s theme, “Protect your money, secure your future.”

The video can be viewed below:

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped psara.jpg
Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

Related Posts

Paphos child arrested for riding stolen moped

Staff Reporter

Social worker service to be expanded

Rony J. El Daccache

Hundreds of birds dead in cage fire

Tom Cleaver

President urges swift progress on tax reform

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Verdict on Nicolaou’s death expected on May 10

Jonathan Shkurko

One in ten women of reproductive age in Cyprus have endometriosis

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign