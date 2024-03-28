March 28, 2024

Festival explores experimental music scene

By Eleni Philippou00
Music knows no boundaries. Some of it is structured and carefully planned to produce divine melodies. Yet there exists a world where music is born on the spot, improvised, and an upcoming festival is on a mission to promote it.

Breach Festival, organised by Make Music Cyprus, returns for its third edition this April featuring a series of musicians accomplished in the field of improvisation and experimental music. Here to present a different kind of listening experience, the festival will welcome curious music lovers to Ktirion 53 in Nicosia on April 7 and 8.

Two evenings of experimental performances await as the festival welcomes participating musicians from Cyprus, Greece, Lebanon, Switzerland and Spain. They are Giorgos Bizios, Pan Brown, Miriam Felix, Irine Flexiblespirit, David Fox, Margo Khlop, Angelos Messios, Andria Nicodmeou, Alkis Nicolaides, Julia Sabra, Dimitris Savva, Sharif Sehnaoui, Simis Shukuroglou, Eva Stavrou, Fadi Tabal, Elyse Tabet, Marina Tantanozi and Melissa Zanga.

The festival takes place in partnership with the Irtijal festival in Lebanon – the largest festival in Beirut and Space21 festival in Kurdistan/Iraq and across the two days will present a varied programme. Opening the festival will be Build a Band, an 8.30pm performance with five artists on stage. Giorgos Bizios and his electric guitar will follow before the Residency Program Ensemble take the stage. Wrapping up the performances for day one will be Elyse Tabet on electronics.

Day two will begin with a cello, vibraphone and bass-flute-electronics performance. Then Pan Brown and Alkis Nicolaides will perform an electric guitar show before Snakeskin takes the floor. To conclude the festival, Breach Ensemble will offer a final taste of experimental and improv music.

 

3rd Breach Festival

Experimental music festival with improv performances. April 7-8. Ktirion 53, Athinas 25-27, Nicosia. 8pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

