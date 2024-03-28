March 28, 2024

What’s on this weekend

By Eleni Philippou
The third long weekend in a row is almost here and this weekend you can expect events in all of the island’s cities, from inclusive performances and exhibitions to conventions about the art of tattoo and half-marathons raising funds for local charities.

Lovers of the ink can head to Limassol as the International Tattoo Convention prepares to host its nineth edition. Held at the Carob Mill Restaurants this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the three-day annual event will gather tattoo artists, body art performers, bands and tattoo enthusiasts. Competitions will pick out the best in different types of tattoo art while others get tatted on the spot.

In Larnaca, the Bodies We Fall For performance will bring to life love stories and accessibility to love. Presented by the Larnaka 2030 organisation, the performance will take place at Skala Theatre on Friday night and will have live interpretation in Cypriot sign language, overtitles for people with hearing difficulties and will also include a pre-show tour for those with visual impairment. On stage, two women will ponder modern dating, first kisses, attraction, dating apps and how people in different bodies date and fall in love.

Two new exhibitions open this week, one in Nicosia and one in Paphos. Aigaia Art School in the capital city will host Omar García who presents his project Gálnàsá’k – Living without Unwellness, a photography exhibition on traditional medicine and healing. The exhibition is based on the artist’s research experience and his mother’s personal experience at the hands of healers from the Santa Ana Valley, Mexico during her grieving process. The exhibition runs until Friday.

run for autism

The Makers Space in Tala, Paphos will present 15 established and emerging ceramic artists from around Cyprus at its exhibition This is Me. Featuring over 40 pieces, the exhibition opens on Saturday (7pm-9pm) and runs until May 25.

In Limassol, a three-day event for the whole family celebrates spring and fun in the sun. The 6th Spring Festival will take place during on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, filling the National Forest Park with games and crafty activities for children, all while raising money for the Friends Association of the Centre for Preventive Paediatrics.

Lastly, the 3rd Ayia Napa Run for Autism will gather runners of all levels at Nissi Beach on Sunday for a morning of sports and charity. Setting off at 8am, runners, joggers and walkers will embark on 21k, 10k, 5k and 1k races, raising money for local charities that work with people and children on the autistic spectrum.

 

9th International Tattoo Convention

Annual 3-day event for tattoo artists and enthusiasts. March 29-31. Carob Mill Restaurants, Limassol. www.cyprustattooconvention.com

Bodies We Fall For

Performance on love, created to be accessible to individuals with visual, auditory, and mobility impairments. March 29. Skala Municipal Theatre, Larnaca. 8.30pm. €12. www.soldoutticketbox.com. Tel: 24-632500, [email protected]

Gálnàsá’k – Living without Unwellness

Photography exhibition by artist Omar García. Until March 29. Aigaia Art School, Nicosia. 9am-7pm. Tel: 22-445757

This is Me

Exhibition with ceramic artists from Cyprus. March 30-May 25. Makers Space, Tala, Paphos. Opening night: 7pm-9pm. Monday-Saturday: 10am-4pm. Tel: 96-894368

Run for Autism

Charity running event. March 31. Nissi Beach, Ayia Napa. 8am. www.run-forautism.com

6th Spring Festival

Family festival with games, crafts and activities for children. March 30,31 and April 1. National Forest Park, Limassol. 10am-7pm. €2

