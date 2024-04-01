April 1, 2024

‘Cambridge Day’ a first for Cyprus

Nicosia is set to host “Cambridge Day” on April 7, an event aiming to promote the educational offerings of the University of Cambridge and foster connections with people interested in studying or cooperating with the university.

In collaboration with Sheridan Educational Services, the only Platinum Cambridge Examination centre on the island, the event, which will take place at the Global College in Strovolos, will be the first of its kind and will last the entire day.

It will also feature several speakers conducting different workshops and seminars on a wide range of topics.

One of them will be Peter Lucantoni, learning and development manager for Cambridge University Press in the MENA region and author of the popular book English as a second language.

Lucantoni, based in Nicosia, will lead the opening seminar, titled “A Recipe for Teacher Learning”, aimed at unveiling and explaining new teaching methods.

“Every teacher needs to improve, not because they are not good enough, but because they can be even better,” Lucantoni said, quoting emeritus professor of educational assessment at the UCL Institute of Education Dylan William.

“Teacher learning is a critical element in any teacher’s professional development, as well as for the organisations where they work.”

His seminar will aim to shed light on the benefits of teacher learning and its benefits in terms of classroom impact.

“We will also consider a four-step process to support teachers’ professional development and the organisations that they work for, and define three elements for successful teacher training input: personal, professional, practical,” Lucantoni said.

Another seminar during the one-day event will be led by Samantha Mooney, educational consultant for Cambridge Cyprus under Sheridan Educational Services.

Like Lucantoni, Mooney is also based in Cyprus, where she provides her experience to students and teachers, particularly on the Cambridge Curriculum. Her workshop will be focused on the benefits of digital pedagogy.

“Digital pedagogy can maximise learning potential for teachers, students and parents alike,” she said about her workshop.

“With interactive materials, personalised assessments and collaborative spaces, it empowers students and offers real-time progress tracking for both teachers and parents.”

Furthermore, the event will also focus on preparing students to better adapt to a school environment that has rapidly changed in the past decade.

“As 21st century educators, we have a moral obligation to make learning relevant to the changing world outside and inside the classroom,” said Maria Stefanidou, a freelance teacher trainer, oral examiner, and a DELTA qualified English teacher with extensive experience in private language institutions.

Stefanidou will deliver one of the closing keynote speeches, called ‘Empowering Tomorrow’s Global Citizens: Preparing Learners for the Interconnected World”.

“In the age of globalisation, the ability to effectively interact with individuals from various cultural backgrounds is of paramount importance,” she said.

“Therefore, equipping leaners with the skills and perspectives needed to thrive in an interconnected world is essential.”

She then explained how her session will explore practical ideas on how to help learners become responsible cultural beings, while enabling them to navigate the opportunities and challenges of the multicultural world.

People interesting in attending the event can register at https://www.cambridgecyprus.org/cambridgeday.

 

