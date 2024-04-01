April 1, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Interior Minister sees signs of solution to Cyprus problem

By Jonathan Shkurko040
Υπουργός Εσωτερικών – Τελετή παρά
Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou

Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou on Sunday said that the government “can see signs of a potential solution to the Cyprus problem in the near future.”

He was speaking at the national and religious memorial for the anniversaries of March 25, 1821, and April 1, 1955, in Nicosia on Sunday.

Ioannou stressed the government’s primary objective to attain a comprehensive solution for Cyprus, entailing the withdrawal of occupying troops, safeguarding human rights, and establishing a solution that is dignified, functional, and sustainable.

Such a resolution would foster the reunification of people and create conditions for peace, justice, development, and prosperity, recognising Cyprus’ significance as a pillar of stability and security in the region.” Ioannou said.

He highlighted President Nikos Christodoulides’ persistent efforts in pursuing initiatives to promptly restart negotiations for a fair and sustainable settlement of the Cyprus problem.

The Interior Minister also credited Christodoulides’ “relentless endeavours and political determination” for the appointment of the personal envoy of the UN Secretary-General Maria Holguin, as well as the tangible support of the European and international community.

Despite acknowledging realities and challenges, Ioannou reiterated the government’s steadfast commitment to achieving a comprehensive settlement in Cyprus.

“We expect that in the immediate future we will have indications as to whether our goal will be achieved, so that we can, through dialogue, deliver to the new generation a prosperous homeland free from occupation,” he said.

Finally, he stressed that finding a solution is “a national obligation to those who heroically fought for freedom, regardless of the size of the adversary”.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped profile pic.jpg
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

Related Posts

Fuel prices surge after government tax measures end

Jonathan Shkurko

Deaf dreams to digital realities

Souzana Psara

Cyprus’ top export items: minerals, halloumi, pharmaceuticals

Kyriacos Nicolaou

The good, the bad and the reality of autism

CM Guest Columnist

New migrant boat arrives at Cape Greco

Staff Reporter

Thousands of fake dollars found in north

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign