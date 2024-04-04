April 4, 2024

Beon: the most technologically-advanced office in Cyprus

In the rapidly-evolving landscape of modern business, the traditional office concept has undergone a significant transformation. These days only 1 per cent of companies require full-time office presence, and 50 per cent of companies support an equal mix of office and remote-based work*, which fits perfectly with the wishes of today’s employees.

The quick advancement of technology and the introduction of hybrid working has not only changed the way people work, but has also revolutionised the environments in which they work. Additionally, companies are now more aware than ever of the environmental impact of their processes and facilities and always looking for sustainable solutions in terms of their accommodation.

The pioneering example of this current workspace landscape is Beon Active Office: a technologically-advanced office space designed to meet the diverse needs of today’s businesses. Scheduled to open in the end of April 2024 in the heart of Paphos, Beon is set to completely change the idea of office rent.

Active offices represent the new normal for business workspaces, offering an innovative environment that interacts with its residents and continuously adapts to their needs.

Beon Active Office takes this concept and integrates the latest technology, forward-thinking design and sustainable practices. Different businesses have diverse needs and one approach and size do not fit all. Therefore, Beon offers flexible office solutions that can be tailored to the specific requirements of each client, whether it is a startup, a small business, a multinational corporation looking to relocate, or well-established businesses already based in Cyprus, looking for optimal working conditions for their employees.

INEX carefully renovated the Bank of Cyprus building, leaving important architectural details untouched, filling it with a modern functional interior, all the necessary technology and details.

Inspired by modernist architecture, Beon’s exterior features distinctive hexagonal bay windows, dynamic shapes, and a balanced integration of greenery against its bold structure. The standout feature is the contemporary design of the second floor, seamlessly incorporated into the building’s overall look. It plays with contrast but stays within a unified color scheme. The distinctiveness of the new structure is emphasized by the texture of a “double façade”, adding captivating light and shadow effects to the outline and giving the building a unique character.

Beon Active Office stands out as the most intelligent building in Cyprus, by virtue of its proptech operator, BRAINEX, a part of the INEX group.

BRAINEX is bringing brains to buildings by offering a suite of software and hardware solutions that enable organisations and individuals to amplify the value of their workspace. BRAINEX’s philosophy aims to infuse a building with the technology and adaptability it needs to thrive, while placing the human experience at its core.

Beon embraces the concept of intelligent and active workspaces offering smart lighting, climate control, and automated systems for an agile and efficient work environment. Meeting rooms are equipped with advanced audiovisual systems, enabling seamless virtual collaboration with teams and clients worldwide.

Moreover, Beon is committed to environmental sustainability, integrating energy-efficient systems and eco-friendly practices throughout its design and operations to minimise its carbon footprint. By prioritising both technological advancement and ecological responsibility, Beon Active Office sets a new standard for modern, efficient, and environmentally-conscious workspace environments.

Meanwhile, Beon also aims to be a vibrant community hub, with its joint indoor and outdoor areas, including a restaurant, an event hall, shared lounges, and spaces for collaborative activities, all designed for the maximum comfort and enjoyment of employees.

Beon has already been chosen as a headquarters and perfect solution by the international game developer Owlcat Games. “The new office provides the most advanced space for all our current employees and moreover we see great opportunities for expanding in the future together with INEX,” stated Nikita Putilin, PR Director at Owlcat Games.

Ultimately, Beon is offering a place to work that is shaping the future of workspaces, while redefining the office experience – the first step to a new norm for all office buildings. And with the opening of Beon everyone can try a top standard office space.

More information can be found on the project’s official website. To learn more about INEX and its innovative approach to residential and commercial development, visit the company’s website.

*Source: European office occupier sentiment survey, 2023

