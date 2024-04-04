Daily News Briefing

April 4, 2024

By Tom Cleaver09
In today’s episode, three boats carrying a total of 285 irregular migrants have arrived in Cyprus since Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the three ships which had carried humanitarian aid from Cyprus to Gaza but then were forced to turn back as Israel bombed aid workers’ vehicles arrived back in Cyprus.

Elsewhere, MPs reiterated concerns about the influx of cash into Cyprus.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

