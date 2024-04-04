April 4, 2024

Pullix (PLX) poised to revolutionize online trading as thousands race to sign up to no KYC hybrid platform

The global FX market is the largest single market in the world. It has a daily trading volume of $7.6 trillion and continues to grow annually. However, the market also has several major flaws. These include high costs, limited asset classes on exchanges and recently, a decline in investor confidence. 

Pullix, an innovative hybrid platform looks to solve these issues and revolutionize the online trading experience. Here’s why the project is gaining momentum. 

The current problem within the exchange market

Despite its popularity, the trading market has several flaws. Firstly, many exchanges take advantage of traders with high fees and commissions. They often eat into trader profits, thus limiting how much traders can make. Furthermore, these exchanges often have limited asset classes, causing investors to need different accounts with different platforms. 

Over the last year, investor confidence has also been knocked due to several scams and an increase in regulatory ambiguities. For example, during the FTX exchange crash investors lost millions worth of assets. 

With many exchanges lacking transparency regarding the custody of investor assets, many investors are now moving towards decentralized exchanges. One such exchange is Pullix, which combines the best of decentralized and traditional finance. 

The Pullix solution 

Pullix looks to overcome many of these problems with its unique community-backed hybrid platform. Using Pullix, investors can trade over 500 assets from a single account. These include traditional assets like forex pairs, gold, and Tesla shares, as well as DeFi assets like cryptocurrencies. 

The platform charges 0% commission on trades. Instead, it will implement raw spread trading which is specially designed to reduce trading costs to create a more profitable trading experience. To make this experience even better, investors can get started on the platform just by using their email. No extreme KYC checks are required. 

To guarantee transparency investors can connect their wallet and disconnect at any time. Pullix doesn’t require custody of the investors assets, giving investors full control. This feature alone helps Pullix stand out from many of the market’s major exchanges. 

Within the Pullix ecosystem, inventors will have access to a range of features. These include a fully decentralized exchange that uses an off-chain order book, a lending protocol for lending and borrowing, and a swap system that lets users trade tokens at the lowest fees. 

Pullix also introduces a decentralized vault known as VaultX. VaultX is a multichain yield optimizer where investors can safely earn the highest possible APYs. 

Throughout its ecosystem, Pullix will utilize AI and machine learning to enhance the investor experience. The use of AI will allow Pullix to introduce unique features such as copy trading, during which investors can copy trades from successful investors. 

The platform itself will be designed around usability. This means that investors can get involved no matter their experience level and still enjoy a seamless investor experience. 

This innovative project is already gaining momentum. Thousands of investors have joined the platform, and crypto experts are bullish about Pullix’s potential. Within the next few years, Pullix could revolutionize online trading and become one of the world’s most popular exchanges. 

