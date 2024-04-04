April 4, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Remand for migrant boat driver

File photo: coast guard vessel

A 23-year-old man was remanded for eight days on Thursday for driving a boat with 236 migrants from Lebanon.

The vessel had arrived on Tuesday night.

He is facing charges related to assisting the illegal entry of third country nationals into the Republic with the purpose of gaining profit, transporting persons by sea in an unsafe and overloaded vessel and conspiracy to commit a felony.

The boat was spotted 35 nautical miles east of Cape Greco and the migrants were transported to Larnaca port. They were then transferred to Pournara migrant reception centre.

