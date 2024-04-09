April 9, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus hit by intense weather for second day

By Nikolaos Prakas02
weather 10

Cyprus was hit by hailstorms and intense rain for a second day on Tuesday, causing road closures and some power outages.

Hail was reported at the entrance to the Nicosia district coming from Larnaca and Limassol, causing delays in traffic.

Police called on drivers to be especially careful as the roads are slippery and there is limited visibility.

A bridge in Dali on Nea Ledras Street has been closed due to flooding.

Coastal roads in Kivisili and Mazotos were also closed since 1.30 pm due to flooding from the rains.

Power outages were recorded in Limassol, Larnaca, and Nicosia, with the worst being in the capital.

The met office yellow weather warning will be in effect until 6pm on Tuesday.

cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

