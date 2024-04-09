April 9, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Champions LeagueFootballSport

France, Spain tighten security for Champions League games citing IS threats

By Reuters News Service05
champions league quarter final first leg real madrid v manchester city
Real fans and police in Madrid ahead of the match on Tuesday night

France and Spain will step up security ahead of the Champions League quarter-finals being held in Madrid and in Paris on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, top government officials said, citing threats from the Islamic State.

“Regarding the game that will take place in the Paris region, the head of police has considerably strengthened security,” French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters at a press event on Olympic Games security.

Paris-St-Germain are due to play Barcelona in Paris on Tuesday night.

“We have seen, among other things, a communication from the Islamic State that particularly targets stadiums. It is not new,” he added.

Islamic State was alleged to have threatened four venues for this week’s Champions League matches, including the Parc des Princes in Paris and two games in Madrid hosted by Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, who face Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

In London, Arsenal take on Bayern Munich in their quarter-final on Tuesday night.

Spanish police forces will deploy 2,000 extra officers to boost security in the capital for the two games, government spokesperson Pilar Alegria told reporters on Tuesday.

She said the terrorism alert level had been raised to 4 on a scale of 5.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the recent attack on a Moscow concert hall that killed at least 143 people.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Arsenal favourites against Bayern but Arteta wary of Kane threat

Reuters News Service

City can’t expect to dominate Real Madrid again says Guardiola

Reuters News Service

Kavindu, Ruwan and Avinash star on busy cricket weekend

Staff Reporter

Ayia Napa Youth Soccer Festival welcomes Lidl

Press Release

Everton docked two points for second financial breach

Reuters News Service

Cypriot baby named after Argentinian footballer

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign