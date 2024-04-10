Daily News Briefing

April 10, 2024

In today’s episode, the appeals court on Tuesday reserved its decision over an 82-year-old grandfather jailed for shooting a man who was attempting to steal electricity cables.

Elsewhere, the Amalthea plan, Cyprus’ humanitarian aid corridor to Gaza, is to continue despite Israel’s “reprehensible attack” on aid workers, President Nikos Christodoulides said.

Meanwhile, if the ongoing traffic issues in Limassol are not properly addressed, people’s quality of life “will deteriorate very quickly,” Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades warned.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

staff reporter

