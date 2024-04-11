Daily News Briefing

April 11, 2024

By Tom Cleaver010
In today’s episode, a man fell to his death after jumping out of a fifth-floor apartment window to escape a police immigration raid.

Meanwhile, state prosecutors said they cannot keep fighting organised crime only to get attacked in retaliation and left with no protection from the state.

Elsewhere, the Cyprus-based web browser Aloha Browser saw a 250 per cent jump in users in March.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

