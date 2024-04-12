April 12, 2024

Municipality warns against illegal Easter bonfires

By Staff Reporter04
People look on at a bonfire on Saturday night
File photo (Christos Theodorides)

Nicosia Municipality on Friday called on the public to refrain from lighting Easter bonfires and reminded people that the practice is illegal, incurring fines and potential imprisonment for those caught and convicted.

The municipality also asked people to report any theft of large amounts of wood, old furniture, or other materials, as well as unauthorised tree cutting if they suspect they may be used for bonfires.

The public can call the municipality’s citizens service and information office at 22797007 or its health and safety department at 22797312/-314 to report such activities.

staff reporter

