April 14, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police campaign sees Paphos bars and restaurants charged

By Katy Turner01
Five Paphos bars and restaurants were fined by the police on Saturday night for various violations, the force announced on Sunday.

The five owners of venues in the tourist area of Kato Paphos were operating without operating licences, alcohol licences and licences to play music.

Police operations to find those operating illegally, the police said highlighting that last weekend a similar operation saw 12 venues reported.

 

Deputy editor Katy Turner has been at the Cyprus Mail so long her career spans two centuries. Occasionally obstreperous, handing over three sons to the national guard has cemented her place in Cyprus

