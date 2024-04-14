April 14, 2024

Widespread condemnation of attacks on Israel

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos on Sunday condemned the Iranian strikes on Israel on Saturday night.

“Imperative to avoid further escalation and destabilization,” he said on X (formerly Twitter).

“We call for restraint. Regional security and stability must be preserved.”

His words were echoed by political parties, with Disy saying the attack dangerously escalates tension in the already tense Middle East.“In these difficult and critical times for our region, everyone’s highest priority must be the opening of diplomatic channels and dialogue to avoid any escalation, which could have disastrous results,” it said.

The attacks “on the unarmed population of towns” were also condemned by the Dipa party.

Any escalation of hostilities and the eventual involvement of major powers could be disastrous for all of humanity and we call on all concerned to exercise maximum restraint,” a party statement said.

Meanwhile, Akel called on the government to hold a meeting of the National Council to address “dangerous developments” in the region.

“If the president thinks it unnecessary to call a National Council meeting to discuss the Cyprus problem, at least let him call one over the danger of igniting tensions in the wider area,” party leader Stefanos Stefanou said.

