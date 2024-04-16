April 16, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Complaints over shortage of gas in cylinders unfounded

By Jonathan Shkurko08
gas web

There is no problem with the amount of gas found in cylinders, the Cyprus Consumers Association said on Tuesday after conducting an investigation into them after receiving complaints.

The association started the investigation on April 10 after complaints over the actual weight of gas in the 10kg gas cylinders.

The investigation examined over 100 cylinders and looked at the weight of cylinders returned by consumers, the weight markings on cylinders provided by bottling companies and the overall cylinder weight prior to sale.

According to the association, the investigation “found that there was no discernible disparity in the quantity of gas purchased and consumed by consumers.

“Consequently, the association asserts that the complaints or doubts regarding gas quantity lack substantiation,” it said.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped profile pic.jpg
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

Related Posts

Concerns raised over delaying national service

Tom Cleaver

Work on new refugee homes to begin in July

Nikolaos Prakas

Rural areas to receive fibreoptic internet

Tom Cleaver

Are you among one in ten women suffering?

Sara Douedari

Ferry service ‘exceeded all expectations’

Iole Damaskinos

Cyprus police involved in nine e-cannabis arrests

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign