AEL the only side to make perfect start

The top of the table has an unlikely tenant after two games with AEL the only team to have made a perfect start to this season’s Cyprus football championship.

Apollon and Omonia both dropped points over the weekend while newcomers AEZ Zakakiou remain unbeaten.

Four teams (APOEL, Anorthosis, Ethnikos, Doxa) have played just one game, while last year’s runners-up, AEK, have yet to start a game as their fixture against Ethnikos Achnas was postponed following their Czech travel ordeal.

It seems that AEL coach Pambos Christodoulou has managed to build a team that will challenge for honours this year, and this despite bringing in 16 new faces.

Against Doxa they were by far the better side, taking a two-goal lead before the break through Savane and Mezga. Doxa’s Peralta pulled one back but de Souza made sure of the three points for the Limassol team with a goal 13 minutes from time.

The moans have begun early at Omonia following their 2-2 draw against first division newcomers Angennisi, who played the whole of the second half with ten players.

Even the team’s press spokesperson Christodoulos Christodoulou seemed to agree with the fans, saying that “the players need to wake up, our fans’ patience is wearing thin.”

For a second consecutive game Omonia looked frail at the back, sorely missing a leader. They conceded two goals in the first half hour and it could have been worse had their young keeper Panayi not made a couple of excellent saves.

Omonia’s Matt Derbyshire, the only bright star in the team so far, got both goals to salvage a point.

Champions APOEL got off to a winning start as they defeated Ermis Aradippou 3-0.

The scoreline somewhat flatters the champions, who were run rugged in the second half by an exuberant Ermis who were let down by poor finishing.

Nuno Morias had given the Nicosia side a half-time lead, with APOEL scoring two more in the final ten minutes through Gianniotas and Efraim.

The two local derbies between Apollon and Aris, and Anorthosis and Nea Salamina both ended goalless.

Apollon did everything but score in their game against Aris who had their Brazilian goalkeeper Golz to thank as he pulled off a string of fine saves with the most impressive and crucial one coming in the sixth minute of added time.

Anorthosis were slightly the better team against Nea Salamina but they created few chances and with the exception of midfielder Rayos it was evident that they sorely lacked quality.

In the final game of the weekend, AEZ Zakakiou and Karmiotissa played out a goaless draw with both sides missing chances to win the three points.

Doxa 1-3 AEL

Anagennisi 2-2 Derynia Omonia

Apollon 0-0 Aris

Anorthosis 0-0 Nea Salamina

Karmiotissa 0-0 AEZ

APOEL 3-0 Ermis