Baghdatis through to US Open third round

Cyprus tennis star Marcos Baghdatis is through to the third round of the US Open after a superb 6-2 6-4 3-6 6-4 win over number 32 seed Benoit Paire of France.

The 31-year-old from Limassol, currently ranked 44 in the world, hit 23 winners on his way to victory at Flushing Meadows in New York in two hours and ten minutes of action.

In his first round match on Monday, Baghdatis’ opponent Facundo Bagnis of Argentina, retired with an injury while trailing by two sets to love.

Life gets much tougher for Baghdatis now in the third round on Friday, with the Cypriot facing the winner of the match between Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic of Canada or American favourite Ryan Harrison.

Baghdatis has a pretty poor record at Flushing Meadows. This is his 11th appearance at the year’s final grand slam tournament, with his best result coming back in 2013, when he also reached the third round.