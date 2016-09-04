Police seized suspected fake designer items from hawkers

Police said they seized a number of watches and perfumes they suspect are imitations from four Greeks hawking in Paralimni on Saturday.

Officers confronted the four aged 24 to 34, all Limassol residents, in Paralimni trying to sell the items to passers by on the street.

They seized 22 perfumes and 16 watches with designer brands which would be sent to customs to determine their authenticity.

Checking up on the four men they found a warrant for outstanding fines for 500 euros against a 33-year-old and arrested him.

He was later released when a relative paid the fines.