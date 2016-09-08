Omirou says people should be given an overview of the negotiation

Former House president Yiannakis Omirou said on Thursday that it was time for President Nicos Anastasiades to brief the Cypriot people on the negotiations, not in detail but with an overview.

Speaking at a news conference, Omirou, referring to a multi-party conference with the guarantors, said it would have to happen if the two sides reached that point in the talks.

But only the international aspect of the Cyprus problem should be discussed, he said.

“It is obvious that the coming weeks will be decisive. It will require correct and careful handling,” he said.

Commenting on the issue of leaks and reported disagreements within the negotiating team, he said leaks did “not serve the goal of unity”, but he called for timely and accurate information of the political forces and the people.

He said the Greek Cypriot side should not at this stage discuss the convening of an international conference, nor any other form of multi-party conference. “The decision as to whether we are within range of an agreement must be taken by both sides in the negotiations, and no one else. When the parties reach an agreement within, then it will be time for an international conference,” he said.