Mysterious bright light, explosions reported in Troodos area

Confusion abounded early Friday morning in areas on the Troodos range after residents reported seeing a bright object in the sky explode and crash down to earth.

Residents of the mountain villages of Fasoula, Avdimou and Ayios Theodoros Agros called the police reporting the incident had happened at around 12.45am and that the object caused a deafening noise and shook the earth for miles around when it crashed.

Police said they received phone calls about the matter but failed to determine the cause of the ruckus.

A police spokesperson said they received reports of explosions from the higher regions but could not find anything despite their investigations.

