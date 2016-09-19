Renowned Greek American therapist leads International film festival work shop

A MASTERCLASS with renowned holistic therapist and energy healer Greek American, Thalia Alexiou, will take place in Paphos on Wednesday, on the side lines of the eleventh Cyprus International Film Festival.

The festival, which has attracted talent from 37 countries this year, is being held in Paphos, where it will remain in forthcoming years, according to festival organiser Petra Terzi.

She said: “This year, we are also offering a fantastic opportunity for people to take part in a seminar with Thalia Alexiou, who is an extraordinary therapist and author. People flock to Thalia for her profound therapeutic nature from all over the USA, Greece and England, where she also teaches workshops.”

The masterclass is titled the “Wheel of Fame,” and will be held at Suite 48 in Paphos. It will teach participants how to achieve their aims.

Alexiou is a healer, therapist, clairvoyant, coach and author, and is also the founder of the Western Mala School of gratitude. Alexiou has dedicated her life to the practice of the healing arts, and has studied with masters all over the world.

She also studied modern and ancient Greek prose and literature, modern and classical dance and theatre, as well as Fine Arts.

Alexiou explained to the Cyprus Mail that the title of her workshop and what participants will be able to get out of it.

“We don’t have to be in Hollywood to be famous, we can start with our friends and then there is no limit on how far you can go. The wheel of fame is not like you’re creating magic, it’s about triggering the brain how to reach the deeper level of releasing,” she said.

Her vision is to inspire, energise and motivate people to feel more joy, form greater connections and feel more purpose in their life.

She has worked extensively with clients who have cancer or other medical problems including depression. She also helps clients release emotional trauma.

Alexiou explained that the key is erasing the things which are stopping individuals from growing and moving as far forward as they desire.

“I love this work shop, because there are many elements and I will teach people the twelve stages of feelings, and focus on what people really want. For instance, I want to win the Oscar, so how do you feel about that? We’re going to erase the negative words and fears inside your own thoughts.”

She noted that participants will learn about the role of love, gratitude and how feeling it is connected with success.

The therapist will lead a number of meditations to trigger a specific part of the brain. She will also talk about the brains conscious which she refers to as ‘master of all.’

“I will teach you to put feelings in your subconscious. You’re not just going to learn, I’m going to put you in there, you’re going to work, and that’s why I call it a work shop.”

Thalia has studied with Deepak Chopra, Rahul Patel, Dr. Dyer, Louise Hay, Dr. Helene Leonetti, Beth Gray, Dr Laureine Opsitos, Elaine Panuski, Paul Scheele, Marie Diamond and many others.

The 11th Cyprus International Film Festival presents:

The Masterclass “Your WHEEL of FAME” with Thalia Alexiou on Wednesday 21st September 10:00am until 4pm at Suite 48 in Paphos.

For further information: thetapetra111@gmail.com

(m) 99798112

www.cyiff.cineartfestival.eu