Petition launched to name a street after George Michael

A petition with the aim of naming a street after superstar George Michael in Cyprus is gaining momentum. Just a few hours after it was created by well-known Dub Poet and DJ Haji Mike it has already gathered hundreds of signatures.

“There are streets named after local politicians, we have a few dozen Spyros Kyprianou and Makarios Avenues, and Glafcos Clerides also has the Larnaca airport named after him.” Haji Mike said, “if the airport was named after George Michael we would have more tourists.”

“We name streets after our ex-presidents but George Michael is known throughout the world and we should show respect to someone with origins from Cyprus who has sold more than 100 million records and has millions of fans.”

Another reason for a lasting tribute is, Haji Mike pointed out, that George Michael contributed to many charities and struggles for equality and justice. Thus, naming a street after him is a way to ensure his memory will live on in Cyprus forever.

The street should be named ‘George Michael Street’ both in English and in Greek and not be translated in something like ‘Giorgos Michalis Street’, the initiator of the petition believes, as the original English name of the pop singer is known, similar to the existing Shakespeare Street and Kennedy Avenue after JFK.

The petition was launched on Avaaz.org community petitions, a web platform that gives people around the world the power to start and win campaigns at the local, national, and international levels. The Avaaz community campaigns in 15 languages, served by a core team on six continents and thousands of volunteers.

The plan is to forward the results to the government and local authorities once a few thousand signatures have been collected. Haji Mike plans to see how it goes before deciding when to stop the collection. “The more the merrier,” he said, “after all he has millions of fans.”

The pop singer unexpectedly died from heart failure in his sleep on Christmas day.

The petition can be found at

https://secure.avaaz.org/en/petition/Government_and_local_authorities_in_Cyprus_Name_a_Street_after_the_late_George_Michael/?copy&utm_source=sharetools&utm_medium=copy&utm_campaign=petition-400998-Government_and_local_authorities_in_Cyprus_Name_a_Street_after_the_late_George_Michael&utm_term=noHash%2Ben