Turkish Cypriot teachers’ website hacked

THE website of the Cyprus Turkish Teacher’s Union (KTOS) was hacked on Friday, replaced by the emblem and oath of the TMT guerrilla group in what appears to be a protest over the circulation of the union’s 2017 calendar that caused a stir in the north.

The calendar mentioned key dates and events in Turkish Cypriot history, but also controversially referred to the murders carried out by the paramilitary group in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

The hacked website prominently featured the red emblem of the Turkish Resistance Organisation (TMT), a terror group formed by the late Rauf Denktash in 1958 as a counter to the Greek Cypriot National Organisation of Cypriot Fighters (EOKA).

KTOS drew the ire of many in the north over the content of its 2017 calendar, to be distributed to its members, as an alternative to calendars brought from Turkey and that only presented the ‘official view’.

The calendar mentions murders of both Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots by TMT. It also refers to November 15 – the date the breakaway state unilaterally declared independence in 1983 – as, “the date when the common existence of the Turkish Cypriots was jeopardised and the date Turkish Cypriot international relations with the rest of the world came to an end after Rauf Denktash struck a deal with the generals of the coup in Turkey to establish the TRNC.”

The group reportedly had received threats following the publication of the calendar.