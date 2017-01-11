Eide says talks are on track, still work to do

January 11th, 2017

Peace talks in Geneva to resolve the decades-long division of Cyprus are ‘on track’, the U.N. envoy for the island said on Wednesday, saying many issues dividing the sides had been resolved.

Espen Barth Eide said however that there was ‘still work to do’ in the reunification negotiations between estranged Greek and Turkish Cypriots.

“We have dealt with some of the most difficult issues. We have touched upon almost all of them, we have solved many of them and we are close to resolving some other issues.

“…There is still work to do,” he told a news briefing.

Eide, a former Norwegian foreign minister, is overseeing talks between Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

