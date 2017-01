A person possessing 500 stolen objects was arrested on Wednesday in Limassol.

During a search of the home of the 31-year-old suspect police discovered stolen property such as paintings, books, household items and electrical appliances.

An investigation revealed that some of the items were the property of a woman from Limassol whose storage space was broken into between November 30 and December 5, 2016.

The alleged robber was detained to facilitate further investigations.