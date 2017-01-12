Bar review: Dstrkt, Larnaca

In the days of yore it was the Phinikoudes strip in Larnaca that locals used to flock to for either a morning coffee or an evening drink, but those days seem long gone.

The Makenzie area now takes centre stage from spring right through to December but other pockets of town are fast becoming the new focal points during the remainder of the year. One of those to have seen a huge rise in cafés and bars is the square in the middle of the busy shopping area, where a number of establishments compete in a confined area but nevertheless all seem to be packed.

Dstrkt is the latest in a long line of bars that are having huge success there. Despite looking fairly similar from the outside, it has a vastly different aesthetic to its nearby competitors.

As is the case with the bars either side of Dstrkt, there are simple chairs and tables outside which is ideal for anyone looking to enjoy a coffee and a chat in the open fresh air, and there are outdoor heaters so comfort remains optimum.

Inside however is where it really separates from the rest – rather than a cozy indoor space, there is a wide open area with a large bar right in the centre and comfortable seating arrangements around the perimetre.

There is contrast in atmosphere too, with the indoor area playing music fairly loudly right from the start of the day. And in the evenings, it becomes something between a bar and a club with DJ sets, performers and various other live displays.

The drinks menu is as vast as any, from teas and coffees to beers and cocktails while there is also a food menu which serves up some interesting brunch dishes beyond the regular ‘bar food’ such as the wholegrain bread topped with spinach, crispy bacon, fried egg and mozzarella as well as the large sea food salad.

Due to the increasing popularity of its events in the evenings, it is very rare that you will find a decent spot without making a reservation so it is highly recommended. The ambience inside during the day can be a little distracting due to the high volume, and therefore the outdoor seating area is far more ideal for coffee or a beer with friends.

Dstrkt

Where: Ermou, Larnaca

When: all day, all night

Contact: 99 274585